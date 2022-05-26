OLYMPIA — The Burlington-Edison boys' golf team hoisted the Class 2A state championship trophy Wednesday following its victory at Capital Golf Course.
"This was a great way to finish what has been an exciting season," said Tigers coach Charlie Herzberg. "This is a special group because they are a group of kids that have grown up playing golf and they have grown up playing golf together. It's a real tight-knit group."
That group was led by sophomore Rex Wilson, who finished in a tie for ninth overall following his rounds of 73-76 for a two-day total of 149.
Junior Payson Atkinson finished 11th after carding identical rounds of 75 for a total of 150.
Ian Powers (79-75), a junior, and sophomore Spencer Atkinson (76-78) finished in a tie for 16th at 154.
Senior Cobe Betz rounded out the Burlington-Edison contingent by finishing 19th with a 155 (79-76).
The Tigers totaled 131 points to outdistance runner-up Columbia River’s 106.
"It was unusual to get five players through the district tournament and to state," Herzberg said. "Teams just don't do that very often. Then to have all of them make the cut (at state), that was awesome."
Herzberg said from the start of the season, winning the championship was the goal.
"The team motto from the start was from Stephen Covey's 'The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People'," he said. "'Begin with the end in mind.' They really latched onto that in everything they did. Whether it was making a decision about how to approach a hole or tournaments."
The title marked the 25th anniversary of Burlington-Edison’s last state crown in 1997, the fourth under Herzberg and eighth in school history.
"This a young team," he said. "But because of their experience, they were able to handle those bumps that came up. I didn't see any nerves with these guys, which is really phenomenal considering how young they are. This is a real special group."
White River’s Zach Miller (71-71-142) defeated Sequim’s Ben Sweet (71-71-142) on the first playoff hole to win the individual title.
Class 1B/2B State Tournament
at Deer Park Golf Course
DEER PARK — La Conner's Sammy Williams and Gage Tenborg both finished in the top 20.
Williams’ 84-83 for a two-day total of 167 placed him in a three-way tie for 12th while Tenborg finished 17th, 84-86 for a 170.
