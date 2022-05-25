OLYMPIA — The Burlington-Edison boys qualified as a team for the Class 2A State Tournament that began Tuesday at Capital City Golf Club.
All five golfers made the cut of 83 for Wednesday’s second round, putting the Tigers in the hunt for a state title.
Rex Wilson led the contingent of Tigers into day two with his round of 73, placing him in a tie with two others for fifth overall.
Payson Atkinson was in a five-way tie for ninth after his round of 75 while Spencer Atkinson's score of 76 placed him in a tie at 14th.
Cobe Betz and Ian Powers were tied for 23rd having carded 79s along with six other competitors.
Leading the field is Centralia's Von Wasson, who finished day one with a round of 69.
Class 1B/2B State Tournament
at Deer Park Golf Course
DEER PARK — With a cut of 92 to qualify for day two, La Conner's Gage Tenborg and Sammy Williams both advanced.
Tenborg and Williams each finished with 84.
Mount Vernon Christian's Andrew Stogner, Julian Pedrosa and Jaxon Perry failed to make the cut.
Stogner came up a shot short after his round of 93 and was followed by Pedrosa's round of 94 and Perry’s 97.
Todd Tabor of Kalama led the tournament with his round of 75.
Girls' Golf
DEER PARK — La Conner's Emma Worgum set the pace after the first round of the tournament.
Worgum's round of 75 was seven shots clear of second-place Makenna Kelpman of Sound Christian at 82.
Fellow Braves Natalee Koch, Abby Udlock and Hallie Walls did not make the cut. Koch and Udlock finished with rounds of 124 while Walls scored a 151.
Class 3A State Tournament
at Meadowbrook Golf Course
LIBERTY LAKE — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland made the cut of 92 for the tournament's second day.
Bruland putted out with an 81 and was tied for 32nd place with five other golfers.
Teammate Sara Pate shot a 96 and did not make the cut.
Mead's Taylor Mularski led the field into day two with her round of 68.
Class 2A State Tournament
at Tumwater Golf Course
TUMWATER — Sedro-Woolley's Cora Pierce advanced to the second day of the tournament after her round of 88, placing her in a tie for 19th.
Erin Pierce failed to make the cut for the Cubs after tallying a 101.
Burlington-Edison's Piper Raupp was also eliminated following her round of 107.
Brooke Gelinas of White River sat atop the scoreboard with her score of 69.
