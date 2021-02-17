Bail was lowered Tuesday for the Big Lake woman suspected of shooting to death another woman after a fight reportedly over a stolen political sign.
Skagit County District Court Judge Jenifer Howson lowered the bail for 55-year-old Angela Marie Conijn from $500,000 to $250,000. Conijn is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a Skagit County District Court magistrate's warrant for second-degree murder.
The magistrate's warrant gives prosecutors 30 days to file charges against Conijn in the felony-level Skagit County Superior Court.
