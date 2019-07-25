BAKER LAKE — The number of sockeye salmon swimming up the Skagit River toward Baker Lake is lower than expected, and lower than at least the past five years.
The unexpected low returns became clear in mid-July, as the number of fish counted in a trap at the base of the Lower Baker Dam in Concrete remained in the hundreds each day, rather than thousands, and only one day exceeded 1,000, according to state Department of Fish & Wildlife data.
The low numbers mean the hatchery overseen by fisheries managers and Puget Sound Energy, which operates the dams on the Baker River, hasn’t gathered as many fish as it anticipated, and that the remaining fish that arrive at the trap will be prioritized to boost the hatchery’s supply.
“Typically when the run comes in below forecast ... we’re in a pretty tight spot to meet our hatchery broodstock goals,” Fish & Wildlife Salmon Policy Analyst Aaron Dufault said. “We’re kind of behind the eight ball now so to speak as far as getting fish to the hatchery now.”
Puget Sound Energy declined to comment, citing Fish & Wildlife as the lead for hatchery management.
The low return follows a celebration in early July of the growth of the local sockeye fishery.
As of Tuesday, 4,336 sockeye had been transported from the trap below Lower Baker Dam into the lake.
That’s about 2,000 fewer fish on that date than in 2018 and 2017, and a fraction of the numbers seen in 2015 and 2016, according to Fish & Wildlife data. In 2015, 21,000 fish were in the lake by now.
The original forecast this year was for about 34,000 sockeye to return to the Skagit River and Baker Lake system.
Dufault said the estimate was dropped last week to about 24,000 based on observations at the trap and the passing of the typical mid-July peak in numbers.
The average run size over the past five years is 37,500, but that has ranged from about 28,000 to about 53,000. While the modified forecast for about 24,000 fish to return this summer is outside that range, it remains significantly higher than numbers seen in the 1980s.
“While this year’s return isn’t great compared to the recent history, there is no cause for alarm at this point from a conservation perspective,” Dufault said. “We’re still well within the range of the run sizes we’ve seen over the last decade.”
Because the return is low, however, he said the hatchery is to keep all remaining fish that arrive at the trap until its goal is met.
Although the about 4,300 sockeye moved into Baker Lake is less than ideal for sport fishing and not likely to grow this summer, the July 6 to Sept. 16 lake fishery remains open for anglers who want to test their skills — and luck — at catching the fish.
“At this point we’re not going to close the lake fishery ... even though fishing is slow, it’s unlikely we will close it,” Dufault said.
He said Fish & Wildlife’s catch data shows that regardless of the number of sockeye released into the lake, sport fishermen tend to catch about 65 percent. For now, that means there’s likely about 2,800 fish for the taking.
The limit is three fish per day that are 18 inches or longer, according to the state’s Fishing Rules Pamphlet.
