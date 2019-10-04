BAY VIEW — Rozema Boat Works, a boatbuilder located on Padilla Bay, is closer to starting an expansion project that would allow it to build larger boats.
The company has proposed expanding an existing fabrication building and to build a wharf.
The wharf, made of a concrete deck and steel pilings, would be 30 feet wide by 110 feet long, according to project documents.
Dirk Rozema, designer and president of Rozema Boat Works, said the wharf will extend about 20 feet into the water.
The wharf won’t be used by boats for loading or unloading, but will will give the company the ability to build a larger covered area for boatbuilding, he said.
The company chose the site on the water for the expansion because it felt it would have less impact residents on in the area, he said.
Rozema said his grandfather, who emigrated from the Netherlands, founded the company in 1955 and started out building wooden boats. The business does mostly metal fabrication now.
Rozema Boat Works builds oil-spill response vessels, commercial fishing boats, tugs, yachts and more, Rozema said. The company does the design, construction and outfitting.
He said the company is interested in building more passenger ferries, which require a larger facility. The demand for passenger ferries is growing with the interest in commuting by boat in cities, he said.
The larger building would allow the company to build longer boats (up to 100 feet) that are also wider and taller, he said.
“I feel the outlook for boatbuilding is very strong,” Rozema said. “You can’t take on projects if you have don’t have the facilities.”
The company employs between 12 and 22 at times, Rozema said. He said he doesn’t expect the company to increase to more than 25 employees after the expansion.
He said the company is waiting on a final permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The company received a permit from Skagit County in July. That permit is required for projects in marine areas such as Padilla Bay.
As part of the required mitigation in the permit, the company plans to remove man-made debris from the shoreline, add gravel on the shoreline to benefit forage fish habitat, and to replace wood on an 80-foot pier with grating to reduce shading in order to encourage vegetation growth and to benefit migrating juvenile salmon, according to county documents.
