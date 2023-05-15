ROCKPORT — Don Smith will officially pull the gate closed at Rockport State Park for the final time June 1.
Smith, the 670-acre state park’s senior park aide since 2015, is retiring from Washington State Parks for health reasons.
“My career in the large scheme of things was short with the parks, but it was really nice and very memorable,” said the 68-year-old Smith.
His departure from Rockport State Park will leave a behind a hole as deep as those left by the root balls of the many fallen old-growth trees scattered about the park like so many spilled matchsticks.
Smith, just like his beloved park of big trees, Methuselah’s beard lichen and giant ferns, is one of a kind.
The park is a special place for Smith, seeing as how he married his wife Cherie at the park in 1989 and raised his two sons a stone’s throw away.
After taking the job as senior park aide, he and his wife lived in the ranger’s onsite home. They have since moved just down the road, but within walking distance.
An artist, botanist, historian, arborist — and most of all a people person — Smith has always wanted those who enter the park to leave richer for the experience.
The park’s Discover Center — part classroom, art studio, warming hut, office and tool shed — hosted Smith’s Deep Forest Experience excursions and welcomed visitors from throughout the world.
Smith could more often than not be found out in the park, among the tall trees, easel up, brush in hand, plein aire painting what was before him.
Or maybe sitting on a log, carving one of his highly prized 100 Mile Walking Sticks, garnered by those who hiked that distance within the park’s boundaries.
The ongoing maintenance of the park filled whatever gaps remained in Smith’s days.
“Senior park aide is a real cool job,” he said. “And the parks are always looking for people to fill those types of positions all over the state. I encourage people to look on the state park website to see if there are any openings.”
Smith hopes to continue his artisan ways with the park as a freelancer, designing displays for the park as he has done since the beginning.
“I’ve done a lot of illustrations on park signs over the years,” Smith said. “When you go over Deception Pass Bridge to the park, you’ll see signs on the roadsides that explain the history of the building of the bridge, discovery of Deception Pass by Captain Vancouver, and all that. I did all the illustrations for those signs. I also did interpretive signs at Rasar State Park in watercolors.
“There is always an ongoing need for those types of watercolor illustrations that I do at parks, so here I go again back to doing freelance artwork.”
Smith brought with him to State Parks a degree in art and education from the University of Washington as well as quite a history, whether it be backpacking throughout Europe or calling the Old Sauk Store home for several years.
Working for State Parks was his second career.
His first was as art director for Cascadian Farm — which was eventually bought by General Mills — for about 35 years after being asked to do a painting for a jam label. Smith described it as “The beginning of an accidental career as a graphic designer.
“I’ve done a lot of murals in Concrete and a couple in Sedro-Woolley that have since gone the way of the wrecking ball,” he said. “That’s the thing with wall art, you just never know if it’s going to be there forever.”
What will be here forever is Rockport State Park, and Smith will always be a part of that.
To see a portion of Smith’s work, visit his online gallery at donsmith.art
