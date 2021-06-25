BURLINGTON — Strawberry shortcake is back.
After a year hiatus, cheerleaders at Burlington-Edison High School are serving up strawberry shortcake as part of the annual Berry Dairy Days festival.
The festival didn’t take place at all last June because of COVID-19. This year, the annual celebration of Skagit County agriculture is taking place in a modified format.
While there are no live performances or a parade, guests can stop by strawberry shortcake booths through the weekend for something sweet.
Strawberry shortcake booths will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Burlington Visitors Center (cash, credit card, pre-payment accepted) and from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Skagit Speedway (cash only).
All proceeds benefit the Burlington-Edison cheerleaders.
“It’s really nice to be able to be part of the community and fundraise,” Burlington-Edison incoming junior Camryn Schultz said as she served shortcake on Friday.
Haggen supplied the shortcake and whipped cream, and Mike and Jean’s Berry Farm supplied the strawberries.
Other Berry Dairy Days activities this year include a Skagit Valley Food Passport, a secret code game, a coloring contest, and reverse parade where people can vote for their favorite displays in the windows of local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.