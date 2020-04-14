Berry Dairy Days, Burlington's annual celebration of agriculture, has been postponed until Aug. 21-23, according to a Tuesday news release from the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.
Originally scheduled for June 19-21, the festival has been pushed back in order to ensure safety for participants in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual parade is now set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, the release states.
Live music, food vendors and a car show are also scheduled for that weekend.
