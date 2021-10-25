HAMILTON — Two Hamilton residents have filed a petition to recall Mayor Carla Vandiver, alleging Vandiver has violated town code and state law.
According to documents filed in Skagit County Superior Court, Leah Jones and Barb DePoppe, both of whom have been verified as registered voters of Hamilton, filed the petition with the Skagit County Auditor’s Office on Sept. 27.
The Auditor’s Office then sent the petition to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which has filed it in Skagit County Superior Court to be heard by a judge.
Judge Laura Riquelme is set to determine the petition’s validity on Friday.
According to the documents, should the petition be allowed to proceed, Hamilton voters would be asked if Vandiver should be recalled from office for “misfeasance, malfeasance, and violation of the oath of office, based on charges that she violated the town charter, town code and state law ...”
The petition claims Vandiver acted improperly when she declared an emergency and authorized repairs on a flooded county road without knowledge or consent of the Town Council.
It also claims she acted without knowledge or consent of the Town Council when she hired residents of the town to paint Town Hall, instead of following state guidelines that public entities must seek competitive bids for such work.
The third complaint against Vandiver alleges she distributed what were said to be federal COVID-19 relief funds to two Hamilton businesses — $12,500 to Boots Bar & Grill and $12,250 to Hamilton Market & Cafe — despite the fact the town had not applied for or received such funds.
Some council members have asked Vandiver to resign. She has refused.
Vandiver was elected in November 2019, and began her four-year term on Jan. 1, 2020. Over much of the past two years, there has been conflict between Vandiver, town staff, Town Council members and Hamilton residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.