SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Peals of laughter rang out across the parking lot Sunday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
A group of cyclists, despite having earlier in the day completed a 40-mile ride from Marblemount to Sedro-Woolley, still had the energy to host a bike clinic where they played games with children and taught bike safety.
The nearly 30-member Bike & Build team is finishing up a cross-country journey that began in New Hampshire in early June and ended Monday in Bellingham.
The trip hasn’t been easy. The cyclists have had to push themselves, pedaling hundreds of miles through hills and mountain passes, rain and wind.
Between days of cycling, the riders have stopped in towns and cities throughout the country to pick up a hammer, a box of nails — or a soup spoon — and take on the work of building affordable housing.
“In some ways I kind of fell into this by friends talking about this experience and it sounded cool … a lot of the motivation is doing something that continuously inspires me to a life of service,” Jessica McKenzie, a rider with Bike & Build, said. “I’ve learned … it’s a lot more than putting a roof over someone’s head. It’s community support.”
Team leader Ivan Marchena describes the ride as a “service trip.”
“It’s not just pedaling to raise awareness … it’s also a chance to give back, to serve these communities that are gracious enough to house us, feed us,” Marchena said. “To learn more about affordable housing issues at play, to connect with the families and just provide some service this summer.”
Each rider on the route had to raise $5,000 to take part, and though the team consists of riders of all levels of skill and experience they all had to train to prepare themselves for the rigors of the road.
“For the trip specifically we had to ride 500 miles and they had certain rides they wanted us to do as well,” Rose List, another rider on the team, said. “A group ride so we know how to work with others, a ride in the rain, a 65-mile plus ride since most of our rides are higher than that.”
The cause of affordable housing resonates especially strongly with those at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, which hosted and fed the Bike & Build team for a third year.
Becky Bunke, a church member for more than 40 years who is the chief organizer of the stay, spent Sunday helping to prepare a dinner of hamburgers, veggie burgers, corn on the cob, watermelon and potato salad.
Bunke said because the church partners with Family Promise of Skagit Valley to help the homeless in Skagit County, teaming up with Bike & Build was a good fit.
“So when we heard that Bike & Build was doing affordable housing we thought, ‘Wow, that really ties in with our Family Promise,’” Bunke said.
Both List and McKenzie were highly motivated to take part in the ride, in part because both have seen the impacts of a lack of affordable housing.
“I have just seen how big of an issue it is in the various places I’ve lived. I’ve lived in both cities and rural spaces and … affordable housing has proven to be a humongous obstacle just in that there isn’t enough and that there’s so many other factors that really prevent people from being able to afford housing in the area,” List said. “It’s something that’s always hit close to home.”
The group has raised over $17,000 for affordable housing grants, said Marchena.
Beyond raising money and taking the ride, the team has stopped at locations along the route to participate in projects.
This includes actually building houses, repairing roofs and serving food at a Salvation Army picnic. Along the way List and McKenzie were struck by the generosity and support they witnessed and received.
“We’ve been asking for food donations from various co-ops and grocery stores and restaurants, and the amount of people who say yes and are like, ‘Whoa, you are doing something really cool,’” McKenzie said. “The amount of people who personally gave me money in our fundraiser … observing the generosity of people along the way is really cool.”
