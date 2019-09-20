While some commercial shellfish harvest restrictions remain in place in Samish Bay due to summer algae blooms, a surge in the flow of the Samish River on Sunday prompted a full closure for about 24 hours.
The state Department of Health closes shellfish harvesting in the bay when the river’s flow increases a certain amount following rain. That’s because of a correlation between heavy rain and high concentrations of potentially harmful bacteria associated with human and animal feces.
While the Samish River’s flow increased steadily last weekend, water samples did not show an increase in fecal coliform bacteria that would warranting a continued closure.
Commercial harvest was reopened Monday afternoon for all geoduck clams, which remain hazardous to eat due to the presence of a marine biotoxin produced by algae.
The lack of bacterial pollution coming from the Samish River may be thanks to years of work through the Clean Samish Initiative to find and fix sources of the pollution in the watershed. Sources addressed over the years include sewage from failing septic systems and improperly stored livestock manure.
Typically, the first river rise of the rainy season, called the “first flush” by those leading the Clean Samish Initiative, is a source of more than enough bacteria to prompt an official, pollution-based closure.
“This would have been what I would call a moderate first flush ... This is great news that the river passed the criteria,” Skagit County Water Quality Analyst Rick Haley said.
Following rain that began late last week, the Samish River’s flow began climbing Sept. 13. It increased from about 30 cubic feet per second to about 300 cubic feet per second at its peak early Sunday, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
The flow of the Skagit River also climbed over the weekend, doubling from about 7,000 to about 14,000 cubic feet per second at its peak mid-Monday, according to USGS data.
By Monday afternoon, the flows of both rivers were dropping and the results from Samish River water samples were in.
Meanwhile, recreational shellfish harvesting remains closed throughout Skagit County due to the continued presence of a marine biotoxin that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning if consumed.
Department of Health Marine Biotoxin Coordinator Audrey Coyne said the agency continues to analyze samples, but can’t lift harvest restrictions until two samples taken at least a week apart are clean.
“Biotoxins can fluctuate a lot; it can go down one week and up the next week, so we want to make sure there’s a clear downward trend that the bloom is over,” Coyne said.
