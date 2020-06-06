ANACORTES — For the second weekend in a row, protesters lined the sidewalks of Anacortes to speak out against racism, police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
At least 200 people filled about two city blocks Saturday for the peaceful two-hour protest, which was one of many that have been held throughout the world.
Unlike last weekend’s demonstration in Anacortes that ended in a car hitting a protester in the street — an incident that resulted in minor injuries — Saturday’s protest went off without a hitch.
Homemade signs held by protesters included messages such as “All lives cannot matter until black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe” — words uttered by Floyd and Eric Garner, a black man who died in police custody in 2014.
Protesters chanted statements such as “Enough is enough” and “Say his name — George Floyd!” as vehicles honked in support.
Grace Rojas, of Mount Vernon, said she attended the protest to help amplify the message.
“Just to show the quantity of people standing up to this is larger than the quantity of people opposing it,” she said.
Anacortes City Councilmember Anthony Young, who was among at least four City Council members who attended the protest, said he had never seen this large a protest in Anacortes.
“This is a testament to all the people in our town who are no longer silent about what we are doing,” he said. “They are choosing to stand for what’s right, fair, just, honest, and for love.”
He said the protest was about more than just pushing for policies to hold police accountable, but addressing systematic racism and economic inequality. Young, who is the first person of color on the Anacortes City Council, noted that just a small fraction of federal COVID-19 relief money for small businesses went to people of color.
Sidra Marshall, 11, of Anacortes, attended the protest with mom Marya Marshall.
“We’re all born kids and it doesn’t make sense to kill someone who is a human being just because of the shade of their skin,” Sidra said.
