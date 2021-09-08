Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Blast From the Past is returning to Sedro-Woolley.
The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event, usually held the first weekend in June but canceled a year ago, will celebrate the 1970s from noon Friday through Sunday afternoon.
"It's great to have this event back for the community and for the support of all our downtown businesses," said Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce Board Member Linda Tyler.
Chamber Executive Director Pola Kelley said that while putting the event on at a later date proved logistically challenging, it was something the chamber felt needed to happen.
"We have some really good plans for this event," Kelley added. "There's going to be a lot going on downtown."
All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to.
"We want people to be safe, but have fun," Tyler said. "We encourage everybody to follow the mandates and use good judgment while enjoying themselves."
Kelley said the chamber wants people to be conscientious and to wear masks.
Blast from the Past will be held along Metcalf Street, in Heritage Square as well as in Abbott's Alley.
"We want to offer another reason for people to come downtown and go to our local businesses," Tyler said. "We want people to support economic recovery, enjoy some nice weather outdoors and have some fun."
Highlights include an outdoor movie on Friday evening, and live music and numerous vendors all three days of the event.
On Saturday, activities for children include hula hoop and jump rope competitions.
There will also be a poker dash as well as historic bike tour offered by Willowbrook Manor.
In the poker dash, attendees collect playing cards — one each from participating merchants — in an attempt to build the best five-card poker hand.
There will be no food vendors this year as those attending are asked to frequent local restaurants.
