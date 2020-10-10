When Bloodworks Northwest's mobile blood drives in Skagit County were upended by COVID-19, a partnership that goes back decades between the organization and Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon nonetheless continued.
Instead of mobile drives throughout the county — no longer possible due to COVID-19 restrictions — the blood center has held "pop-up" events at the church, including ones planned for October, November and December.
The church is big enough to accommodate the efforts with reserved time slots and social-distance mandates — and was familiar with Bloodworks Northwest, having hosted blood drives going back years.
"We're familiar with them and them with us," said Kay Stendal, a member of the church who has coordinated the blood donation events. "We have a facility that's spacious and we're used to working together. We're happy to serve as a location in Skagit County."
Efrain Frias, a donor resources representative with Bloodworks Northwest, said the partnership has been able to surmount the obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salem Lutheran is the only location Bloodworks Northwest has used in Skagit County under the coronavirus restrictions, as opposed to before the pandemic when it would set up drives throughout the county.
Frias said church volunteers would previously make cookies for donors, something they can't do now because of COVID-19. But the rest of their contributions toward blood donation efforts haven't slowed down.
Since starting its "pop-up" donation events at Salem Lutheran, Bloodworks Northwest has registered 571 donors and collected 521 units of blood, which could help up to 1,563 recipients.
"It's been amazing," Frias said. "It's a well-known place. It's becoming a fixture for a blood donation in Mount Vernon. The church is super helpful and encouraging; they're on a mission to help us save lives in the region."
Bloodworks Northwest provides blood to hospitals and medical facilities throughout the region. Its upcoming drives in Mount Vernon are slated for Oct. 13, 17, 20 and 24; Nov. 16 and 21; and Dec. 22, 26 and 29. Appointments must be made beforehand.
