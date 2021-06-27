The railroad bridge over the Skagit River between Mount Vernon and Burlington is due to be upgraded, and BNSF Railway plans to build a replacement between 2022 and 2025.
Since being built in 1910, the bridge has supported the passage of countless trains full of crops, coal and other consumer goods.
The bridge gained attention in recent years as concern grew about trains carrying crude oil over waterways and through communities. BNSF has assured the public the bridge is safe.
The railroad bridge is east of the Interstate 5 and Riverside Drive bridges over the Skagit River.
According to BNSF, it is an important part of the rail line that provides freight and commuter service between Seattle and Canada. It’s also part of the rail corridor that connects the West Coast to the interior United States.
BNSF plans to replace the existing 1,004-foot, 12-span bridge built on top of wood piles, with a 991-foot, 9-span bridge built of steel and concrete. It will remain a single-track crossing.
BNSF Railway Executive Director Public Affairs Lena Kent said the new bridge will be designed using the latest recommendations from the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association. That will make it a major upgrade over the the current bridge, which was built with steam locomotives in mind.
Kent said the amount of rail traffic over the bridge is not expected to change after construction.
According to project documents, BNSF plans to build the new bridge 30 feet downstream of the existing bridge and will not demolish the old bridge until the new one is ready to carry freight.
In addition to the new bridge, BNSF will install 2,270 feet of track to realign the route with the new river crossing, according to project documents. The new track will be within BNSF’s existing right of way on both sides of the river.
Thanks to modern design standards and construction materials, the new bridge will be 13 feet shorter and require fewer in-water piers. That will free up 1,465 square feet of the riverbed, according to BNSF.
Because of that, BNSF said in a permit application that the project will result in a net gain for river habitat, and no mitigation is proposed.
During the project, however, an estimated 3,781 cubic yards of sediment will be dredged from the river, according to project documents.
The project will also involve the construction of two temporary 900-foot by 40-foot trestles along the riverbank where equipment including cranes can be staged. The trestles will be upstream and downstream of the existing bridge.
Construction will also require the building of access roads, as well as the use of a barge to move equipment and materials on the water.
The project requires a permit from the state Department of Ecology. Kent said it also requires permits from the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers.
Both federal agencies confirmed receiving correspondence from BNSF related to the project.
It’s unclear whether the cities of Mount Vernon and Burlington, or Skagit County dike districts 12 and 17, will have a role in issuing permits for the project.
Ecology is reviewing a permit application filed May 26 under Clean Water Act requirements.
According to project documents, BNSF’s plan is to begin work in May 2022 and complete it by the end of 2025.
The Skagit River railroad bridge, called Bridge 70 by BNSF, is one of many aging bridges BNSF is working to update along its 1,335 miles of train track in the state, and many thousand miles more across the U.S.
BNSF is planning a three-year rehabilitation of a lifting bridge over Salmon Bay in Seattle, is in the midst of building a second bridge over Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho northeast of Spokane, and, most similar to the local project, in October 2020 completed a $15 million replacement of a 113-year-old bridge over the Columbia River at Drano Lake.
“Generally speaking, they are all being replaced for similar reasons. The bridges are all reaching the end of their useful structural life and we are proactively working on plans to replace them in whole or in part,” Kent said.
BNSF has operated in the state since 1873 as part of its Great Northern Corridor that extends to Chicago.
Along the Great Northern Corridor, BNSF is also working to obtain permits for a bridge over the Missouri River in North Dakota, where it says the aging structure needs to be replaced to ensure the export of oil, coal and other products shipped by rail to Washington and other states can continue.
The Federal Railroad Administration requires annual inspections of BNSF’s 13,000 railroad bridges, which consist of 300 miles of track, according to BNSF.
