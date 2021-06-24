LA CONNER — The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 19-year-old Whidbey Island man whose body was found in a vehicle Wednesday at Pioneer Park in La Conner.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said a passerby at the park reported about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday finding a man slumped over in a vehicle.
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clark said the Sheriff's Office was still processing the scene. As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, investigation of the death was ongoing.
— This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.