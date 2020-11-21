MOUNT VERNON — Rescue teams recovered the body of a Mount Vernon girl inside a vehicle in the Skagit River on Saturday.
Mount Vernon police received a call about 9:45 p.m. Friday from a woman who said she had driven a car into the Skagit River from the boat ramp at Edgewater Park.
The girl found in the vehicle is believed to be the Friday night caller, according to a news release from Mount Vernon police.
The search was suspended at 1 a.m. Saturday due to hazardous river conditions and resumed later that morning.
Rescue teams located the missing vehicle about 11:30 a.m., 300 yards down from the boat launch and found the girl’s body inside, the news release states.
The identity of the girl is being withheld until positive identification by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office.
The U.S. Border Patrol, search and rescue teams from Whatcom and Kitsap counties, and a drone unit from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search.
Teams were unable to recover the vehicle due to strong currents and it will remain in the river until it can be safely removed.
