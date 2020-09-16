The body of a missing 10-year-old boy was found Sunday in the Skagit River near Rockport.
A fisherman located the body of Sage Adams, and informed the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Law enforcement located the body, and confirmed it belonged to Adams, Clark said in an email.
On July 7, Adams and his father, who are from Chehalis, were camping east of Marblemount and took their kayaks on the river.
The boy’s father fell out of his kayak near an area of rapids and had to swim to shore on the river’s east side, away from the road, according to previous reporting.
The father last saw his son as his son’s kayak headed downstream.
A team of local and federal agencies searched for the boy for a week, but were unable to locate him.
