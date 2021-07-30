MARBLEMOUNT — The body of a Mount Vernon hiker missing since May has been recovered.
Thomas Simonseth, 66, was reported missing May 22 after he failed to return home from a solo hiking trip on the Hidden Lake Trail in the Marblemount area.
Search crews recovered his body about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
A helicopter crew from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery, the news release states.
