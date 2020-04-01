Goskagit

The body of a suspected homicide victim was found Monday in Skagit County.

Everett police are investigating the death of 67-year-old Howard P. Benzel of Mukilteo, who is believed to have been murdered over the weekend at the apartment of a tenant he was renting to in Everett.

According to the Everett Herald, Benzel’s wife went to check on her husband when he didn’t return at the expected time and instead found the tenant cleaning blood from the sidewalk.

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday for investigation of Benzel’s death, but detectives at the time did not have a body.

Benzel’s remains were found Monday near Highway 9 between Highway 534 and Big Lake Boulevard, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The remains were discovered by a passerby, said Everett police officer Aaron Snell.

The suspect is being held in the Snohomish County Jail on $500,000 bail.

