BOW — Skagit County residents gathered Monday morning at Bow Cemetery for the cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony.
American Legion Post 91, the post’s auxiliary and Burlington-Edison High School’s Navy JROTC squad provided a traditional ceremony hosted by Skagit County Cemetery District No. 4.
The post and post auxiliary’s 20-minute presentation included the reading of statements, poetry and prayers in honor of veterans. Following were a flag salute and the laying of an American Legion wreath at the cemetery’s veterans memorial.
Bob Garrison, commander of American Legion Post 91, said the presentation was to honor the sacrifices of veterans and carry on the tradition of remembering the freedom and patriotism for which they fought.
“Our fallen comrades have given the ultimate sacrifice and they can’t be here, so we just thank them,” Garrison said.
During the presentation, a detail of seven 11th and 12th grade cadets from Burlington-Edison High School’s Navy JROTC performed the ceremony’s volley fire — commonly referred to as a 21-gun salute because each of the seven participants fires three rounds from their rifles.
To participate in the volley fire is an honor and privilege reserved for the older cadets, said Dan Boudreau, the Navy JROTC instructor at Burlington-Edison High School.
To participate in the volley fire, the cadets have to demonstrate an ability to perform, move up in the ranks and take on responsibility during their high school years.
“They’re rewarded by being able to do this,” Boudreau said. “It’s kind of a coveted extra duty that the older cadets look forward to doing.”
After the volley fire, Dick Alvord, the Legion post’s bugler, played taps, then chaplain Frank Handy gave the benediction, a final prayer before the conclusion of the presentation.
“Memorial Day speaks to not only recognizing the veterans but also recognizing our families,” said Scott Terrell, a Cemetery District 4 commissioner. “The nice thing about the Bow Cemetery is that it is a small community, and so the people that come have loved ones buried at the cemetery. It’s … an important time to recognize departed loved ones, and a small community like this kind of reinforces all that.”
