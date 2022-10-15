...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to
unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further
diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive
groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous
activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
A clip from of David Benson from Benson and Stephanie Bethea's duet of Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano on Saturday at Edison Lutheran Church in Bow for the "Music and Poetry in the Valley" a benefit for Ukraine event.
BOW — Community members gathered at Edison Lutheran Church on Saturday for “Music and Poetry in the Valley,” a benefit for Ukraine.
The purpose of the event was to raise funds to support the citizens of Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion. Donations will be sent to Doctors Without Borders.
“Through a great group effort of volunteers and also the Skagit River Poetry Foundation, there’s poetry being read, the poets are Ukrainian and then the selection of music is influenced by (Ukraine),” church member Katie Carson said.
Barbara Carson, mother of Katie Carson, had the idea to throw the benefit show after seeing David Benson, one of the musical performers who played at the event, perform at another event.
Attendees were met with music performed by members of the Skagit Symphony as well as poetry read by Georgia Johnson and Wallace.
This event was sponsored by the Skagit River Poetry Foundation.
The evening began with a brief greeting and introduction. Johnson read a poem by Susan Rich titled “Muted Gold.”
After the opening ceremony, the audi-ence sat in the pews for a violin and piano duet. David Benson played the violin and Stephanie Bethea played the piano.
Following the duet, Wallace read three poems written by Lyudmyla Khersosky.
Following the poems was a set of six musical pieces performed by “Northwinds,” an ensemble made up Bev Dooley on flute, Ken Bronstein on oboe, Barry Ulman on clarinet, Doug Robertson on horn and Jackson Stewart-DeBelly on bassoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.