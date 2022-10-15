A clip from of David Benson from Benson and Stephanie Bethea's duet of Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano on Saturday at Edison Lutheran Church in Bow for the "Music and Poetry in the Valley" a benefit for Ukraine event. 

BOW — Community members gathered at Edison Lutheran Church on Saturday for “Music and Poetry in the Valley,” a benefit for Ukraine.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds to support the citizens of Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion. Donations will be sent to Doctors Without Borders.

