A document from a Tuesday meeting shows the work that has been done along Bow Hill Road east of Interstate 5.
Reconstruction work along a section of Bow Hill Road is proceeding on schedule, as crews have completed the first step toward preventing landslides along the section of road.
The section of Bow Hill Road between Darrk Lane — near The Skagit Casino Resort — and Old Highway 99 east of Interstate 5 has been closed to traffic since work began in July, and is expected to reopen April 25, county project manager David Walde said at a meeting Tuesday.
In recent years, this area has seen a erosion and landslide activity on both sides of the road, he said.
Crews from Granite Construction have completed stability improvements on the slope on the north side of the road, and will next repave the road, widen lanes, extend shoulders, improve stormwater facilities and stabilize the south side of the road.
A concrete and rebar retaining wall was installed along the north side, replacing a smaller wood and steel wall. This method of applying concrete is intended to resemble a natural rock face, and will develop a natural-looking patina in time, Walde said.
Next, crews will demolish the existing pavement, allowing them to install underground utilities, he said.
Work on the south-side retaining wall is set to begin in December, and should be completes in early spring.
