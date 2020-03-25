An 18-year-old Bow man was arrested Sunday after a brutal attack that left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.
Trevor Ryan McCabe was charged Tuesday in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm, one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one count of first-degree robbery and one count of tampering with a witness.
The alleged assault occurred Saturday at McCabe's home in the 7000 block of Thomas Road.
The second-degree assault charge also carries a firearm enhancement, which would add time to any potential sentence.
According to court documents, the victim had messaged McCabe on social media and asked for alcohol. McCabe told the boy to come to his house and bring $30.
When the boy arrived, McCabe allegedly struck him, causing the boy to fall to the ground and begin to seize.
While the boy was seizing, McCabe continued to assault him while recording the assault and posting it to social media, the documents state.
McCabe also splashed water from a dog bowl onto the victim's face and wrote a slur on his forehead with a permanent marker, the documents state.
According to the video watched by detectives and detailed in court documents, McCabe knocked the victim — who was "obviously suffering from a brain injury" — to the ground at least two more times.
He also allegedly took the boy's shoes, and pointed a loaded shotgun at the victim, the documents state.
The victim was taken first to Skagit Valley Hospital and then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he remains in serious condition, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
When he was contacted by deputies the next day, McCabe allegedly admitted to the assault, saying he was defending his property against trespassers.
Along with the charges, Skagit County prosecutor Branden Platter filed a notice that he intends to seek a sentence above the standard range based on McCabe's apparent "deliberate cruelty" and "egregious lack of remorse."
McCabe is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail.
