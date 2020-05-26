A 19-year-old Bow man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to several charges related to the March assault of a 17-year-old boy.
Trevor Ryan McCabe pleaded not guilty, via telephone, to one count of first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm, one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one count of first-degree robbery and one count of tampering with a witness.
The second-degree assault charge carries a firearm enhancement, which would add time to any potential sentence.
McCabe was arrested March 22 after he allegedly beat the victim. McCabe has since been released from custody after posting $500,000 bail.
His arraignment has been delayed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused Skagit County Superior Court to suspend some of its regular operations.
According to court records, the victim had messaged McCabe on social media and asked for alcohol. McCabe told the boy to come to his house in the 7000 block of Thomas Road and bring $30.
When the boy arrived, McCabe allegedly struck him, causing the boy to fall to the ground and begin to seize. McCabe allegedly continued to assault him while recording the assault and posting it to social media, the documents state.
He also allegedly took the boy’s shoes and pointed a loaded shotgun at him, the documents state.
The victim was taken first to Skagit Valley Hospital and then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
According to state law, the first-degree assault charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. It is also classified as a “strike” offense. Under state law, anyone convicted of three such offenses is required to be sentenced to life in prison.
Along with the charges, Skagit County prosecutor Branden Platter has filed a notice that he intends to seek a sentence above the standard range based on McCabe’s apparent “deliberate cruelty” and “egregious lack of remorse.”
