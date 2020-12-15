A 33-year-old Bow man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday on a charge of vehicular homicide for a 2018 collision that killed a Mount Vernon woman.
Dakota Lantz Weaver was sentenced to eight years, nine months in prison for causing the November 2018 crash that killed 38-year-old Joleyne Shields.
According to court records, Weaver was driving west on Francis Road northeast of Mount Vernon when he apparently crossed into the other lane, striking Shields' vehicle.
Shields, a mother of five, died at the scene.
"I have to wake up every day reminding myself that Joleyne's gone," a friend of Shields, who is now the guardian to one of Shields' children, wrote in a victim impact statement submitted to the court. "I have to remind (the daughter) of her mother and how amazing she was. I wake up every day seeing pain on that beautiful girl's face. We're left to pick up the pieces to your mess."
Weaver had been out of custody since posting $50,000 bail.
He was supposed to enter a plea in September, but failed to make his Skagit County Superior Court appearance because, according to court documents, he had earlier that morning been booked into Snohomish County Jail in relation to a traffic stop where an Arlington police officer found a bag of methamphetamine in Weaver's possession.
Also Monday, that criminal case was transferred to Skagit County Superior Court.
For that case, Weaver pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to six months in custody, which will be served at the same time as his prison sentence for vehicular homicide.
Upon his release from prison, Weaver will serve 18 months of community custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.