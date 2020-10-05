Skagit County Coroner Hayley Thompson released Monday the identity of the 9-year-old boy who died last week after receiving burn injuries in a house fire.
Timmothy Barela was found inside a burning residence on Campbell Lake Road on Sept. 29. The boy suffered critical burns and was taken to Island Hospital in Anacortes, where he died.
Thompson's office has completed an examination, but the cause and manner of the boy's death are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.