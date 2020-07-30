The State Broadband Office is asking residents to take a brief survey on internet access and internet speed to help identify areas with little to no high-speed internet access.
The 1-minute survey can be found at broadband.wa.gov.
The results will help in the state’s goal to achieve universal broadband access by 2024, according to a news release from the state Department of Commerce.
Communities can use the data gathered by the survey for broadband expansion projects and grant funding opportunities, according to the release.
Those who do not have internet access at home can use drive-in hot spots, which were created to provide temporary, free emergency internet access in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wi-Fi hotspots in Skagit County are located at libraries in Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley and Concrete, and at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center west of Mount Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.