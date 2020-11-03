Chamber of Commerce CEO Peter Browning was holding a lead over Mount Vernon City Council member Mary Hudson in the race for the Skagit County commissioner seat in District 2.
As of initial results released Tuesday night, Browning had 17,328 votes, or 53% of the vote, to Hudson's 15,493 votes, or 47%.
The two are battling to replace outgoing Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt, who had been elected five times to represent the district, but was beaten in the August primary.
The county plans to post an updated ballot count at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Skagit County estimates about 38,000 ballots have yet to be counted. Election results aren't final until certification, which is set for Nov. 24.
Browning, head of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and a commissioner on the Skagit Regional Health board, isn't celebrating yet, saying "it's certainly way too early to tell."
He said he believes his nonpartisan campaign resonated with Skagit County voters. People here understand that national party platforms aren't always applicable to local politics, he said.
"At the local level, it's a lot simpler," Browning said. "It's about what's good for Skagit County."
He thanked Hudson for running a "very clean, positive campaign," adding there was no animosity between them.
As a relative newcomer to politics, Browning said he relied on the guidance of friends and supporters, and he thanked them for their assistance.
Hudson, a Democrat, said early results are disappointing, but she's glad to see Skagit County will have at least one new commissioner.
She said she was first motivated to run to give the county a chance for new leadership and said she achieved this goal regardless of who ultimately wins.
"I think it's good to have change," Hudson said.
