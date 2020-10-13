Peter Browning and Mary Hudson, both first-time candidates for elected positions in county government, are squaring off for a seat on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
The two are vying to replace outgoing Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt, who has represented District 2 — southwest Skagit County including Mount Vernon — for 21 years.
Hudson, a Democrat and Mount Vernon City Council member, was motivated to run to fix the poor relationship between Dahlstedt and city leaders that she says she has seen in her time on the council.
"I felt like there was a lot of disrespect," she said.
As a commissioner, Hudson said she would work to be accessible to other elected officials, and will be present at relevant meetings of city councils, school boards and other bodies.
"I want the mayors to be able to touch base with me when I'm in office," she said. "I am not interested in being a good old boy."
Browning, who doesn't state a party preference, works as CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and before that spent 19 years as director of county Public Health. As such, he said he has a strong understanding of how to run an organization, and of how to operate inside the rules and regulations in government.
As the county continues to deal with the fallout from COVID-19, he said he would support continued investment to mitigate the damage caused to small businesses.
However, he said some county grants have gone to businesses that were victims of bad situations and can't be saved by a cash infusion.
"You have to recognize some businesses won't survive," Browning said.
He said he regrets attending a 400-person Republican fundraising event in late August, which didn't adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines outlined by county Health Officer Howard Leibrand.
Browning said he has tremendous respect for Leibrand, and said he will model safe behavior going forward.
Hudson said, if elected, she would work to encourage staff to keep up the clear, simple messaging around the virus — wear a mask and maintain distance from others.
"It's not a political issue, and I'm so tired of that," she said. "It's so frustrating. I'm tired of the hate."
She said the commissioners need to show they're serious about the virus by demonstrating the kind of good behavior they advocate.
"As a commissioner, you need to be setting the example for what the county health department is telling us to do," Hudson said.
In a similar vein, she said she would work to end the stalling on housing and homelessness policies, and facilitate the creation of a countywide plan that would support the construction of apartments.
"I'm tired of the finger pointing," Hudson said.
She also supports funding homeless shelters in different regions of the county, adding that it's the county's responsibility to steer this process.
Browning, too, said the county's housing supply needs to be expanded and that a countywide plan is needed, though he is less convinced the cities can handle this growth on their own.
While agricultural land needs to be protected, Browning said there are parts of rural Skagit County that could support a new community.
Called a fully-contained community, this kind of construction would offer a variety of housing options, and would alleviate the need for new homes in other parts of the county, he said.
Browning is in favor of programs operated by the Anacortes Family Center, which offer housing, case management and financial education for the homeless. He said that model teaches people to be self-reliant and bolsters the workforce, and he proposes replicating it elsewhere in the county.
