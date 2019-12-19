The Mount Vernon Downtown Association's Building Vibrance project is in full swing.
The purpose of the project is to brighten the sidewalks and storefronts along First Street during the darkest months of the year.
Trees along the prominent thoroughfare are wrapped in strings of white lights intended to create a more welcoming downtown experience during these days with limited daylight.
The association asked for sponsorships to support stringing the lights around the trees, with sponsors coming forward to support the lighting of 38 trees.
