MOUNT VERNON — Two men were arrested late Thursday night after allegedly breaking into a gas station convenience store on Division Street in west Mount Vernon.
Police responded to the store at 11:39 p.m. to reports of a subject kicking the front door of the convenience store. As officers were responding, the on-scene witness advised the suspect had gained entry to the store, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
When officers arrived they found the glass pane of the front door broken, as well as a stick and rock nearby.
While searching the area, police found two men hiding just east of the store. The men were found in possession of alcohol that police believe was stolen from the store, according to the release.
The owners of the store were contacted and responded to the scene. Video surveillance footage was obtained, confirming the suspects and their method of entry.
The men, a 24-year-old and a 26-year-old who police say are both new to the area, were taken into custody.
They are being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for charges of burglary, malicious mischief and theft.
