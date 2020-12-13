BURLINGTON — Though they couldn’t sit with Santa Claus this year, 30 Skagit Head Start preschool students got a box full of gifts and a “Ho, ho, ho!” at a drive-thru event in Burlington on Saturday.
The event was hosted by members of the Burlington American Legion Memorial Post 91 Ladies Auxiliary at Burlington City Hall.
Members put on the drive-thru event in lieu of the annual Christmas party they throw for Head Start students, said auxiliary member Eva Perry.
The party usually includes a magician, cookies, and sitting with Santa, but was changed to a drive-thru format this year due to COVID-19.
Perry said she hoped the event would bring happiness to kids and their families.
“I think people need to be safe, but I also think that you have to be compassionate toward your neighbors,” she said.
The gift boxes were filled with toys, school and art supplies, and scarfs and hats knitted by auxiliary members.
“Every member in the family gets something in the box,” she said.
Members of the Burlington fire and police departments helped Santa pass out the gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.