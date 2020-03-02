BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council approved a plan Thursday that will make the city eligible for more state funding for its parks.
Jennifer Berner, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said once the state approves the plan she will pursue grant funding for an inclusive playground at Rotary Park and improvements to Skagit River Park.
An inclusive playground, she said, has equipment that can be enjoyed by kids with disabilities.
The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan includes community feedback on parks and recreation services, and creates a roadmap to improving parks based on what the public wants, Berner said.
She said the plan will make Burlington eligible to apply for state Recreation and Conservation Office grants.
Berner said the state has already given preliminary approval of the plan, and now that she has submitted the final documentation, it should get full approval.
Once the plan is approved, she said the department’s first priorities would be construction of an inclusive playground at Rotary Park and improvements to the athletic fields at Skagit River Park.
Berner said she heard from many Burlington residents at community meetings who wanted a playground that can be enjoyed by all kids.
“I think we’ve got a good shot (at funding), in the sense that Skagit County doesn’t have an inclusive park,” she said.
