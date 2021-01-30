BURLINGTON — A new tax on Burlington businesses has been met with confusion and frustration by those required to pay the tax.
Bob Guffie, general manager of used car dealer Rallye Auto, said he received no correspondence regarding the city’s new business and occupation tax — which was passed by the City Council in July — and wasn’t aware the tax existed until the Jan. 1 deadline to pay had passed.
Guffie said he’s spoken with managers at several other businesses within the city, and said none were aware of the tax.
“They didn’t send us letters or anything,” he said.
As of Jan. 20 — weeks past the deadline to pay — no business had paid, city Finance Director Joe Stewart said at the time. Since then, he said some businesses have paid.
The tax is 0.1% on revenue over $1 million. Stewart estimates the tax impacts about 100 businesses, and should raise about $750,000 annually for the city.
He said Azavar Government Solutions, the company the city contracted with to administer the tax, was responsible for outreach to affected businesses.
Erin Marshall, production manager with Azavar, said her team has made about 500 calls to the approximately 80 to 100 businesses she believes will be impacted.
She said the city sent a letter to these businesses soon after the tax passed — something Stewart said was not the case — and that Azavar is in the process of sending its own letters.
Stewart said the city is allowing payments without late fees through Sunday, and the City Council is planning to vote on forgiving late fees through a date yet to be determined.
Council members discussed the tax at meetings from late 2019 until it passed the tax in July. Alongside increases to several utility taxes, the business and occupation tax was passed to provide a new stream of revenue and help the city rely less on revenue from sales tax.
Dave Anderson, general manager of Camping World in Burlington, also said he didn’t hear from Azavar or the city on this tax.
While Anderson and Guffie both object to the tax, as it is on gross sales rather than profits and they say burdens sellers of expensive goods, they said they would pay if they had assurance from the city that this was a legitimate tax and not a scam.
Anderson said he was frustrated that the automotive sector, which contributes significantly to the city’s sales tax revenue, wasn’t kept in the loop on the new tax.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said he had in-person meetings with representatives from four city dealerships to let them know what the City Council was considering ahead of the July vote, and made calls to several more.
He was surprised they were unaware of the tax, he said.
He agreed communication on the rollout of the tax was lacking based on the lack of compliance, but said the city recently sent a letter on city letterhead regarding the tax and it appears that has improved awareness.
“I wish we would have done that sooner,” he said.
Guffie said it’s possible the dealership received calls from Azavar but that staff wrote them off as a scam.
“We get 10 to 15 calls a day trying to sell us something,” he said.
Anderson said he is reluctant to pay a tax through Azavar’s website without assurance from the city that this is not a scam.
Marshall said her team doubled down to contact businesses after the initial deadline passed.
“While low initial compliance isn’t typical, it also isn’t unexpected,” she said. “Burlington’s business and occupation tax is very pinpointed, and affects fewer businesses than in other municipalities. While it seems that this should make connecting with businesses easier, the more targeted nature also makes it less visible.”
It is rare that businesses provide city and state governments with email information, meaning Azavar has had to rely on physical mail and phone calls, she said.
