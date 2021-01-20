The city of Burlington has received no payments of its new business and occupation tax.
The tax on businesses, passed by the City Council in July, is 0.1% on revenue over $1 million.
The deadline to pay was Jan 1.
City Finance Director Joe Stewart said contractor Azavar has been reaching out to businesses that likely exceeded the revenue threshold, but "not a dime" has been received. He said he hasn't heard from businesses as to why they haven't paid.
"We anticipated we'd start seeing collections by the end of the year, and we just haven't," he said.
Stewart estimates the tax impacts about 100 businesses, and should raise about $750,000 annually for the city.
Stewart said businesses can submit their payments by Jan. 31 before accruing late fees.
Payment can be made at lata.localgov.org, according to a news release from the city.
