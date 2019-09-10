BURLINGTON — A Burlington chiropractor has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with two counts of indecent liberties by a health care provider in relation to two incidents in 2017.
Benjamin Bergevin was charged Aug. 6 after two women reported he inappropriately touched them during their appointments, according to court documents.
According to documents, the women reported they had received care from Bergevin at Skagit River Chiropractic on several occasions, but had only been inappropriately touched by him once.
The first report came in November 2017 and the second in December of that year, documents state.
Both women reported that after the incidents Bergevin was sweaty, documents state.
Neither woman returned.
Bergevin was arrested Aug. 15, and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center. He was later released on $15,000 bail and pleaded not guilty to both charges.
As a condition of his release, Bergevin may not treat or be alone with any female patient without a third party present, documents state.
According to the state Department of Health, Bergevin's chiropractic license was issued in 2012 and was renewed in April 2019. As of Tuesday, his license was still active, with no record of any enforcement actions.
