BURLINGTON — About 50 church leaders from throughout the state gathered Saturday at Christ the King Community Church in Burlington to learn about the most likely threats churches face, strategies to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations, and how to talk to all those who walk through church doors.
Tammie Clifford said the church volunteered to host the training because it recently put together a safety and security team.
She said the team is focused on scenarios such as a fire or earthquake, in which many need to exit the building at once, or when a person enters the church who is agitated, lost or confused.
“We just need to learn to talk to people well who come through the doors,” she said.
The training, called Shepherd’s Watch, was led by Craig Cable, a church security expert from Colorado who works with churches nationwide.
“When the Sutherland Springs (church shooting in Texas) occurred, we saw a real pendulum swing to churches putting a lot more energy into creating security teams to protect themselves against what they perceived to be the biggest threat — an active shooter,” he said. “That is actually statistically (less likely to occur).”
As part of the training, participants practiced real-life scenarios and verbal de-escalation techniques.
In one scenario, the group worked through how to help a person with dementia who walks into a church. Participants came up with the idea to invite the person to sit down for a cup of tea, while another person called for help.
“Churches are a welcome mat to the community and bring people who are in the high and lows of their life, (those dealing with) substance abuse or mental health issues,” Cable said. “How do we serve that ministry while still keeping individuals in our congregation safe?”
Participants also walked the church to identify safe emergency exits and physical hazards. Clifford said as part of the safety and security team, there is a children’s team to make sure kids in the church’s preschool safely exit and reunite with their families.
