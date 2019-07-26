The Burlington City Council approved two amendments to the city's 2019 budget on Thursday.
The amendments passed 4-2.
City Administrator Greg Young said the amendments make a handful of small adjustments, deferring some spending to 2020 while accounting for some unexpected 2019 spending.
One adjusts the beginning-of-year cash balance of the general fund, fixing a discrepancy between the budgeted amount and the actual amount.
