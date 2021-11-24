BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council passed Tuesday night the city’s 2022 budget, which includes a 1% increase in city property taxes.
The budget was passed unanimously, reflecting the comfort level of both city staff and the council regarding the city’s financial situation.
In the summer of 2020, the council approved a new tax on high-earning businesses, a new utility tax and an increase on two utility taxes, and with sales tax trends looking positive and extensive contributions from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, Finance Director Joe Stewart said the city has come a long way in addressing its financial situation.
According to the 2022 budget, the city plans to spend about $44 million, with most of that committed to capital projects, street maintenance and services such as fire and sewer.
About $17 million is projected to be spent out of the general fund, with about 72% of that covering salaries and benefits.
Though he voted in favor of the budget, Council member Bill Aslett raised concerns about treating rising sales tax revenue as a trend.
With about $9.6 million in sales tax revenue projected for 2021, it’s true the city had a great year, Aslett said. However, he said he believes this could be temporary, spurred by pandemic stimulus checks and generous unemployment benefits.
“I’m not sure everyone is still going to have that spending mentality, especially with inflation,” he said.
Most of the council’s discussion Tuesday was on the 1% property tax increase that is expected to generate an additional $27,916 next year.
The tax increase passed 5-2.
Council member James Stavig was the most vocally opposed, saying that with the city’s strong sales tax revenue it doesn’t need to increase property taxes.
Last year’s actions to bring in more tax revenue was difficult to swallow, and Stavig said he wasn’t comfortable supporting this property tax increase.
And in a time of COVID-19, recent flooding and rising inflation, he said taking the allowed tax increase would be seen as tone deaf.
Cities and towns are allowed to raise their property tax rate by as much as 1% each year.
This increase will be about $4 per year on a $300,000 home, Stewart said.
Some of the council members, including Chris Loving and Scott Green, said property owners will be able to accommodate such a small increase.
Aslett said while it’s true the council has raised taxes recently, it also approved layoffs and other cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic that have not been restored.
“We have torqued down on spending to the point where it’s probably too tight,” he said.
While Aslett said he is concerned about the impact of inflation on residents, rising costs also apply to city services. He said taking this small amount will help the city keep up.
“Nobody wants to pay more, but ... they don’t want any less services,” he said.
