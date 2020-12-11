BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council approved in a 4-3 vote Thursday an ordinance allowing the city to use eminent domain to acquire property.
This property stands in the way of the city's planned East-West Connector road, which will connect South Burlington Boulevard at Costco Drive to South Walnut Street at East McCorquedale Road and open up about 9 acres to development, said city Public Works Director Marv Pulst.
Eminent domain allows local governments to compel a property owner to sell at a fair market price as determined in court if the two parties are unable to strike a deal.
Pulst said the city offered to purchase the 1.4-acre property for $310,000 — a price determined by an independent appraisal — but that property owner Jack Wallace's counteroffer was about 2.5 times that. The two parties have been negotiating for years without progress.
At Thursday's meeting, Wallace, co-owner of Wallace Farms, accused the city of changing its rules regarding wetlands protection in order to drive down the value of his land, something city staff deny.
The property is adjacent to a pond in the area, and being inside a wetlands buffer limits the kinds of construction possible.
City Community Development Director Brad Johnson said the city's rules on wetlands buffers were rewritten in 2018, after negotiations on the property began. However, the specifics of the rules as they pertain to this case were not changed in this process.
Wallace said the city's offer is less than what he paid for the land in 2007 and the improvements he's added.
"It's unfair ... to deprive me of my investment," he said.
However, offering any more than fair market value would be "tantamount to gifting of public funds, which is illegal," Pulst said.
If Wallace wants to dispute the value of his land, he can hire his own appraiser, Johnson said.
The $3.5 million road project is grant-funded, and would create an estimated 970 jobs and $4 million in sales tax revenue over the next 10 years because of the access it would create to undeveloped land.
"This project is for the benefit of all the citizens of Burlington," Pulst said.
Council member Joe DeGloria, who voted against the measure, said he felt eminent domain is too manipulative. Hiring an independent appraiser and mounting a case against the city is expensive, and could compel a property owner to simply give in.
Council member Scott Green supported the ordinance, saying the city needs to consider the positive impact this project would have on the city, rather than just Wallace's perspective.
"He's one guy, and we're talking about representing a city," Green said.
