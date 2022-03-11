...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST SATURDAY TO 4 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon PST Saturday to 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council voted 4-3 Thursday night to update a study on city wages.
The vote came after the council debated the importance of offering competitive wages.
City Administrator Greg Young said the job market is favoring applicants, and the city should look into wages if it wants to fill vacant positions.
The council approved a salary survey in 2019, and at the time committed to updating it every three years, he said.
The city has 28 open positions — about one-sixth of its workforce — including several in police, fire and emergency medical services.
Council member Bill Aslett said the city has had a lot of trouble filling a vacant paramedic position in the fire department.
“We were second from the bottom on pay scale, and that makes it a challenge to try and get people to come here from outside areas,” he said.
Council member Keith Chaplin said vacancies are evidence the city isn’t paying competitive wages.
He said it doesn’t make sense to spend $10,000 on a study that will tell the council what it already knows.
Council member James Stavig, who opposed updating the study, said he’s reluctant to offer raises even if employees are earning less than in similar cities.
Cities offer competitive medical and retirement benefits, which have value to employees, he said. Others may stay because they like the office culture.
Stavig said he couldn’t justify asking struggling families in Burlington to pay more in taxes to support higher staff wages. If the city can’t afford the best, it shouldn’t seek the best, he said.
The study would only impact employees who aren’t in a union, Young said. Those who have representation renegotiate contracts at least every three years, and he said it’s only fair to treat nonrepresented employees the same.
“It’s a question or equity, it’s a question of disparate treatment, it’s a question of fairness,” he said.
