BURLINGTON — Funding for Burlington’s fire station remodel will likely come from multiple sources.
City Administrator Greg Young told the City Council Thursday the city could use a combination of grants, American Rescue Plan Act funding, a voter-approved bond, and council-authorized financing to pay for a remodel that is expected to cost between $2 million and $2.5 million.
He said the station needs more space, especially in the kitchen and living quarters, to accommodate growth that came in 2019 when the fire department took over emergency medical services within the city.
Asking voters to pitch in makes sense, because they’re the ones who will benefit from a better fire station, Young said.
“If we do a 15-year bond issue, the people who are literally here for the next 15 years will pay for the improvements they benefit from,” he said.
If the city asks the voters to weigh in, Young said a bond measure will likely appear on the November ballot. The deadline to submit a bond proposal would be in early August.
Council member Bill Aslett disagreed with a bond being the way to go.
“Putting things out to a vote that are this important for public safety concerns me,” he said.
Voters can’t be expected to do the research required to understand why the remodel is important, and could have their opinion swayed against the project by incomplete or inaccurate information, he said.
Aslett said he believes the city can tighten its belt, fund part of this internally and avoid raising taxes.
Over the past few years, the council has implemented a new tax on high-earning businesses, and increased property and utility taxes. According to Council member Keith Chaplin, it’s the wrong time to ask taxpayers for more money.
The city was given $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as part the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chaplin suggested some of this money go toward the fire station.
“We’ve asked for a lot of money recently,” he said. “We can find a balance to pay for this with the resources we already asked for.”
Council member James Stavig proposed a bond, saying it would be a relatively small ask.
He said he likes the idea of finding room in the city’s existing budget, but he’s worried that “there isn’t anything to tighten up on.”
However, if voters decide not to support the project, he said the council should respect their wishes rather than finding other funding.
The council will discuss the remodel further in about two months, when the city will have a more accurate cost estimate, Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.