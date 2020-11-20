BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council is set to vote on a budget next week that is balanced, but doesn't address the city's longstanding imbalance between revenue and expenditures.
At a workshop Thursday, city Finance Director Joe Stewart presented council members with the budget they will be asked to vote on Tuesday.
As discussed at its last workshop Oct. 29, the budget has a minimal contribution to the city street fund in order to balance the budget, and will fund maintenance largely out of reserves.
Since that meeting, several small changes were made to the budget, including the creation of a special fund to pay for fiber optic internet projects and the addition of an $11,000 contribution to the county's new community court project.
Council members discussed Thursday the ongoing sustainability issues with the budget, and continued a longstanding disagreement with staff over who is responsible for addressing it.
Council member Joe DeGloria once again asked staff to start a conversation on addressing this longstanding issue, saying he wasn't ready to vote on a budget before having this talk.
While previous councils had been able to rely on sales tax revenue and growth to maintain and improve services without raising taxes or drawing from reserves, it has been clear for the past year that cuts to city services will be necessary to balance the budget in the future, Stewart said.
Throughout the budget process, he has asked council members which services — such as library, parks, fire and police — they would tolerate cuts to in order to balance the budget, but he said he has received no suggestions.
DeGloria said at the workshop that it isn't fair to ask individual council members what they believe the city's levels of service should be. Instead, he said city staff should provide council with options council members can discuss.
Stewart disagreed, saying it isn't appropriate for staff to decide which services should be funded. He said this is the job of the council.
Stewart said he sent each of the seven council members a questionnaire on this topic two months ago, and only two members responded.
Staff and council had said they wanted to have this conversation earlier in 2020, but efforts were derailed in part due to COVID-19 and the ban on in-person meetings.
City Administrator Greg Young said the effects of new taxes passed earlier this year won't be known until after the first quarter of 2021, and it would make sense to have conversations on the deficit then.
He said the council should revisit this issue in March or April of 2021. At that point, the council could consider amendments to the budget.
Council member Scott Green said he will make sure the council revisits this issue early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.