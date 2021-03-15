BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council delayed a crucial vote Thursday for the city’s proposed homeless shelter project, with several members saying they didn’t have enough information to make a decision.
Members Joe DeGloria and James Stavig said Mayor Steve Sexton has not adequately discussed with the council a proposal to open a homeless shelter on city-owned property, which Sexton hopes to do by May 1.
“The cart seems to be a mile in front of the horses here,” DeGloria said.
A meeting specific to the homeless shelter project is set for 6 p.m. Thursday. The public can listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, and entering access code 589-8786.
City Administrator Greg Young said the city plans to open a homeless shelter — to be called the Skagit First Steps Center — that contains 50 small individual shelter units, will be managed by Friendship House and will feature 24/7 onsite management and security.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Young said he was asking the council to accept a $400,000 contribution from Skagit County for the homeless shelter. This money would be used to order several small shelter units so they could be available by May 1.
DeGloria, however, said he didn’t think it made sense to ask the council to authorize spending for a project they haven’t explicitly approved. The council will be asked to vote on the project at this week’s meeting.
“Council hasn’t approved anything yet,” DeGloria said. “We’ve never voted on any of this.”
The council did vote Jan. 14 to terminate the lease with the current tenant of the property. The lease is up in mid-March.
DeGloria blamed Sexton for the failure to inform the council about the project, saying he hasn’t presented his plan to the council or the public.
“You have to clear a far higher hurdle, Mr. Mayor, to get me to spend that kind of money,” he said.
Sexton said the council has been discussing this project with staff on and off since October. The city has also been reaching out monthly to owners of nearby businesses to hear their concerns.
While Stavig said he approves of the project, he said he wants a better explanation of how the finances will work, and details on the management contract with Friendship House.
“I think we’re going to make this thing work, but we’ve just got to do it in the right way,” he said.
Also last week, council members narrowly approved a design contract for a project to add a lane to George Hopper Road, a proposal that had previously failed to pass.
The council voted 4-3 to proceed with the federally-funded road project, which aims to add a lane on the north side of George Hopper Road from Burlington Boulevard to Interstate 5.
Public Works Director Marv Pulst said the goal is to improve traffic flow, and will eventually lead to a second eastbound left-turn lane into Costco.
The council voted against this measure at a meeting in December after several members said they oppose this and other road projects in the area.
Pulst said the failed vote came because he didn’t explain well enough what the council was voting on. He said the council is only being asked to assign the design contract to a consultant.
The council was granted the money for this project in 2014, and has an obligation to use it for the agreed-upon purpose, he said.
“It’s not about approval or disapproval of the project,” Pulst said.
