BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council agreed Thursday to pursue a plan by Mayor Steve Sexton to operate a year-round homeless shelter on city property.
In a 4-2 vote, the City Council voted to end a lease with the current tenant at 465 Pease Road — the site of the proposed shelter.
The shelter, which Sexton aims to open by May, will contain 50 small individual shelter units with the possibility of scaling up in the future.
It will be managed by an existing homeless services nonprofit, and will feature 24/7 onsite management and security, he said.
Sexton said he is working with the current tenant of the property to find a new location for their business.
Council member James Stavig, who voted for the proposal, said the city needs to step up and take care of those living on its streets.
"We can't keep turning our heads away and thinking someone else is going to do it," he said.
In an earlier interview, Sexton said he thinks the city will need about $500,000 to get started, which would cover the shelters, portable bathrooms, hand-washing stations and showers.
Operations are expected to cost $500,000 to $600,000 a year, he said.
Skagit County has committed the bulk of the funding needed — $400,000 in start-up costs and $468,000 a year for at least two years — the city of Burlington has about $75,000 to contribute and Sexton is seeking funding from the city of Mount Vernon.
Council member Scott Green, who voted against dissolving the lease, said he is concerned the project will attract dangerous people.
He said the city shouldn't involve itself in homeless services, because residents of the shelter will use drugs or get in fights on the premises.
"This is just going to be a place where trouble is going to happen," Green said. "The reason why they're out on the streets is because they spent all their money on drugs and alcohol, and not on their rent."
Sexton said he understands Green's concerns, but said the issue of homelessness in the county isn't going to get better without serious investment.
"I don't like this. I never ran for office to put a homeless shelter in Burlington," he said. "But what I don't like a hell of a lot more is people living on our streets."
He said while it would be easier for the city to keep doing nothing, "not a single issue in society gets solved by doing the easy thing."
Sexton said he hopes this project can work alongside homeless support services in other cities.
He cited a 70-unit homeless housing project underway in Mount Vernon that will incorporate behavioral health services and case management. He envisions eligible residents of the Burlington homeless shelter being able to transition to the Mount Vernon facility.
"It's got to be complementary, not competitive," he said.
