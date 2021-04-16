BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council began planning for the city's 2022 budget Thursday, discussing revenue projections and the role of debt at an evening workshop.
Despite fears that the COVID-19 pandemic would slash sales tax revenue, Finance Director Joe Stewart said 2020 exceeded expectations.
In looking ahead to 2022, council members were generally optimistic there will be growth in 2021 as pandemic restrictions end and people return to stores and restaurants.
Council member Keith Chaplin was among the group saying the city should budget for growth, and was comfortable with a 3% to 5% increase over the 2021 budget.
Stewart said the city's new revenue streams introduced last year have had mixed results.
While increases to utility taxes are bringing in what was expected, the city's new business and occupation tax on revenue over $1 million is underperforming expectations, he said.
The tax, implemented about halfway through 2020, is bringing in an annual rate of about $561,000, compared to the $700,000 the city had expected.
However, since the tax was implemented about halfway through the year, businesses had less time to reach the $1 million threshold, Stewart said. Further, he said some larger businesses in the city have not filed.
"It's too hard to say now (if) we are on track," Stewart said. "With a couple more filings, we could get there."
Council members also discussed the possible role debt could play in future purchases.
Chaplin said high-cost equipment purchases, such as fire trucks or ambulances, could be financed with loans without adding significantly to the overall cost because of low interest rates and the possibility of coming inflation.
"I think it could be a tool we could apply if we do it correctly," he said.
Council member Chris Loving went further, saying the city could finance large investments, such as a new fire station or significant road improvements, as it's an advantageous time to do so.
Council member James Stavig was skeptical, saying debt is inherently risky, and will scare residents.
The city is still dealing with the challenge of balancing a budget, and had to cut spending significantly to street maintenance over the past two years. Stavig said the city ought to live within its means rather than finance projects it can't currently afford.
Mayor Steve Sexton said the city has minimal debt, and asked council members to think about what kinds of projects they would want to finance. A discussion on such projects will take place at a later date.
