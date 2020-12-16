The Burlington City Council voted last week against a design contract for a long sought-after road improvement project.
City Public Works Director Marv Pulst said he is planning a workshop in January to tell the council about the importance of this project and will seek a second vote.
Pulst said the project would realign westbound lanes on East George Hopper Road to improve access to Costco. A later phase of the project would replace the on-ramp for traffic merging onto southbound Interstate 5
He said the city first identified the need for improvements in 2006, but that a full redesign of the George Hopper overpass would require support from the state Department of Transportation and significant federal grants.
"We have to do something, but we don't have the money to do what we know we need to do, which is rebuild the bridge," Pulst said. "We're way down on the list of priorities when it comes to WSDOT."
The city has a $2.6 million federal grant for design on the project. The contract for this first portion of the design is for $133,000.
Pulst said the project is difficult to explain verbally, and he thought the council struggled to understand it without visual aids — something harder to do with the city's remote meeting requirements under COVID-19 restrictions.
