BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council voted down a proposal Thursday to discuss pay raises for its members, and prepared for a discussion on whether it should increase property taxes.
Council members are paid $800 a month, but council member Chris Loving said at the council’s Thursday meeting that it would be worth discussing an increase.
He suggested a raise of a couple hundred dollars a month, saying the council should be willing to increase its pay periodically. He said the city offers regular raises to its other employees, and that council members should be treated the same way.
Any raise approved now would go into effect at the beginning of the next term. Loving said approving a raise now would help the city attract good candidates in the future.
“It’s great to be virtuous, guys,” he said. “I think another part is you need to be fair.”
Loving’s term expires at the end of 2021, and he is not running for re-election.
Most other council members disagreed with the need to discuss a raise.
“I think that we are adequately compensated,” council member James Stavig said. “We are doing a public service to the people. I think that’s why we signed up.”
In 2020, the council passed a number of tax increases to help the city through its financial struggles, and has discussed the possibility of increasing property taxes in 2022, he said.
“Any (salary) increase is going to be an additional burden on the budget,” Stavig said.
When a property tax increase was discussed earlier in the meeting, Stavig said he was against an increase.
A 1% increase in the city’s property tax rate is included in the draft 2022 budget. It would generate an additional $27,000 a year in revenue, which city Finance Director Joe Stewart would be used to offset inflation and increased costs of services.
The council will continue to discuss a property tax increase ahead of a vote on the 2022 budget, which is scheduled for late November.
