BURLINGTON — A traffic improvement project on George Hopper Road was scrapped Thursday after the Burlington City Council voted to remove it from the city's transportation improvement plan.
The project would have included an extensive revision to the Interstate 5 overpass, replacing two traffic signals with roundabouts and redesigning the I-5 South on- and off-ramps.
Without some improvements along this stretch of road, city Public Works Director Marv Pulst warned of a traffic "meltdown."
Pulst said the estimated cost of the project was $7.5 million. The city has a grant for $1.7 million to acquire property necessary for construction.
In order to be eligible for further grant funding, which is necessary for a project of this size, the project must be included in the city's transportation improvement plan, he said.
The City Council voted 4-3 to remove the project from the plan.
The members who voted to remove it — Joe DeGloria, Chris Loving, James Stavig and Rick DeGloria — opposed the project on the grounds it was a stopgap measure to what the city really needs.
They said what the city needs to do is focus on a widening the overpass over Interstate 5 to eliminate bottlenecks and improve traffic flow.
“I don't want to do the best with what we can, I want to fix the problem," Joe DeGloria said.
Pulst agreed that this project isn't a permanent solution, but said widening of overpass would cost $30 million to $50 million and would be able to be done without massive grants from the federal government.
While state and federal agencies have acknowledged the need for improvements here, this project is far down their list of priorities and likely couldn't be funded for decades, he said.
Council member Bill Aslett said the city has been told several times by consultants that this is a good project, and will benefit the city for years to come.
“We’ve had three different engineering groups tell us this is the best use of our money,” he said.
Contradicting traffic engineers hired by the city, Loving said he doesn't believe there are congestion issues here.
“It already works," he said. "We’re adding more and more without getting anything.”
Council member Keith Chaplin said the city is growing, with 600 new apartments being built and 600 more in the planning stages. He said the city needs to prepare for increased traffic that will come with growth now.
Mayor Steve Sexton agreed, saying the city needs to think of traffic projects not as addressing the needs of today, but the needs of the city 10 years down the line.
“If we’re not doing these projects now, especially with the federal government paying a lot of this, we’re going to pay a hell of a lot of catchup in the future,” he said.
Additionally, with Costco, car dealerships and a number of big box retail stores in the area, Sexton estimated 60% of the city's sales tax revenue is generated in the area.
Pulst agreed, saying the city has to take care of its revenue-generating businesses, or they will leave the city for areas with fewer traffic issues.
“If you hamper the accessibility, you're going to hamper the economy,” he said.
